Foreigners in Miri get four months’ jail, caning for illegal entry

MIRI (Sept 27): The Sessions Court here today sentenced two Indonesian plantation workers to four months in prison and one stroke of the rotan each for entering the country illegally.

The court ordered their jail term to begin today and for both men to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after completing the sentence.

Andy Zulkarnain Rasyid, 28, and Rimba, 24, both from South Sulawesi, Indonesia pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), which is punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or up to five years in prison, or both, plus a maximum six strokes of the rotan.

According to the facts of the case, Andy and Rimba were arrested around 7.45am on Sept 18 this year at the canteen of a farm at Jalan Miri-Bintulu for inspection as they were believed to be foreigners.

Both men failed to provide any valid travel documents allowing them to enter and stay in the country.

They were then arrested and taken to the police station for further action.

In mitigation, both men appealed for a lighter sentence as this was their first offence.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Asfa Jannah Mohamad Ariff Irwani prosecuted the case before Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan.