Free shuttle bus service for tourists to explore Tuaran

TUARAN (Sept 27): In conjunction with World Tourism Day, Shangri-La Rasa Ria in collaboration with the United Tuaran Tourism Association (UTTA) and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) has launched Tuaran, Land of the Linangkit.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai officiated the launching ceremony by revealing a dedicated shuttle service for tourists to explore within the community.

As the sector’s recovery gets underway and builds on unprecedented political and public recognition for the industry, the World Tourism Organisation will highlight the opportunity to rethink how we do tourism.

It means putting people and the planet first and bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient sector.

“Rethinking Tourism” is the theme for this year’s World Tourism Day and a vision from the launching of CheckIn Tuaran.

“Today, we launch a proactive approach to community-based tourism to engage not only the well-known tourist spots in Tuaran but also to support the new and rising activities available for tourists in the Tuaran District.

“The shuttle service will bring tourists to the Tampauli Tamu via a dedicated schedule from the Shangri-La Rasa Ria to Chanteek Borneo, Muzium Lotud, Taman Buaya, Jon Fog and Grapes, Pusat Kebudayaan Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah (PKRBSS), Alap-alap Cultural Village and Borneo Ant House,” said Joniston.

Earlier in his speech, Joniston said the service is much needed, especially in Tuaran as it is surrounded by many attractions, some of which are creative, such as the Chanteek Borneo, which specializes in textiles and provides visitors with an in-depth look into Sabah’s indigenous groups and the Crocodile Farm, where Susui Sangod Borneo has a mini exhibition centre dedicated to preserving the history of Sabah headhunters, and the Bajau House, among others.

Hence, Sabah Tourism is pleased to assist in providing some financial assistance to materialise this.

“I see Tuaran as a vital doorway to rural tourism, the hidden gems of Sabah, where high-end experiences, varied cultural traditions, and natural settings converge.

We have five-star resorts, golf courses, eco-and-cultural tourism, and good food to meet everyone’s need,” he added.

Also present at the event were president of UTTA, Alex Yee, Tuaran assistant district officer Hannivey Harry, General Manager of Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Fiona Hagan and General Manager of STB, Noredah Othman.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour around Tuaran was arranged.