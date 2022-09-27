GE15: Bank officer enters the fray for Lubok Antu seat

KUCHING (Sept 27): A senior bank officer, Jamba Jamal, is the latest personality who has offered to be the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in Lubok Antu for the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

The 56-year-old Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Pujut deputy chairman had been actively moving on the ground, visiting longhouses in the constituency.

He told The Borneo Post that he had offered himself to represent GPS following a proposal during the PRS Pujut Division annual meeting this year that the party candidate for Lubok Antu must be from the upstream of the area.

“I have informed some of the PRS leaders in the area about my interest to stand in the constituency for PRS, and they did not stop me from moving around if my intention is in good faith.

“Whatever it is, we all wish to see that those who are most popular among the voters in Lubok Antu will be endorsed by the Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman to be the candidate,” he said.

Jamba is not a new kid on the block as he hails from Rh Weslley Bakak, Nanga Stamang, Engkari, upstream of the Batang Ai hydro dam.

He said he is no stranger to the constituency and that during his visits to several longhouses, including Rh Ujan, Nanga Spaya, Engkari; Rh Kundang, Jln Delok 4, Skim Skrang; Nanga Ukom, Tutong, Mengkak, Mengiling, Rh Tinggau, Lubok Pantu, Rh Bada, Talong, Rh Liam, Rantau Kemayau Manis, Ng Kesit and Ulu Batang Ai, the response had been very encouraging.

“I have received very good response from the people, who strongly supported my lobbying and even my candidacy,” he added.

Jamba, who said he is all ready to stand for GPS and PRS, believed that the Premier will choose the person most liked by the voters to be the GPS candidate to wrest back the seat.

“What I’m doing now is to visit every longhouse, if not all, to meet the voters and introduce myself so that voters know me better and what I plan to do for the area if I am nominated by GPS and elected by the people,” he said.

PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum when asked if he was aware of Jamba’s intention to become PRS candidate in Lubok Antu said: “As far as I am aware only Roy Gingloi is advised to go to the ground to acquaint himself with the voters.”

He, however, said the party doesn’t stop anyone from doing what they wish.

Attempts were also made to contact leaders whom Jamba said he had informed of his interest, but all to no avail.

Responding to Salang’s statement, Jamba said he will continue moving around, visiting other longhouses.

“All our activities have been and will be reported directly to the Premier’s office, which is in charge of Lubok Antu, and also to the Special Branch in Lubok Antu.

“As far as I’m concerned, I leave it to the Premier to decide. I believe he will pick the most winnable candidate to contest in Lubok Antu.

“Whether you are proposed by the party or not, it doesn’t matter because I believe our Premier doesn’t want to lose any Parliament seat; so there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Aside from Jamba, other personalities who have expressed their interest to contest for GPS in Lubok Antu are Roy and incumbent Jugah Muyang.

Jugah had applied to rejoin PRS in the hope of defending the seat on a GPS ticket, but he still remains status quo.

GPS is expected to face an uphill task to recapture the Lubok Antu seat as Engkilili assemblyman Johnical Rayong Ngipa will be the candidate for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Rayong is no stranger to the voters in the area, especially in Engkilili, having successfully defended his state seat for the third consecutive term in the last state election although he stood as an opposition.

Lubok Antu comprises the state constituencies of Engkilili and Batang Ai.