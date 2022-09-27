GE15: PRS vice-president leaves candidacy for Kanowit seat to party

KUCHING (Sept 27): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice-president Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang will leave it to the party to decide whether he will defend the Kanowit parliamentary seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Aaron also skirted the question when asked whether the party has finalised the candidates to be fielded in the coming parliamentary election.

“We will leave that to the party later on,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the 25th Malaysia Medical Social Work Officers Conference at a local hotel here today.

PRS currently has two Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Dewan Rakyat – Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Aaron himself.

The party is now led by Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum following the passing of Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing.