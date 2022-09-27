Income eligibility requirement for HDC’s rental assistance scheme raised to RM3,500 per month

KUCHING (Sept 27): The household income eligibility requirement for the Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS) application has been raised to RM3,500 per month.

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chief executive officer Mohamad Asman Ahmad, in a statement, said this scheme, which offers RM200 in aid monthly for a maximum of 36 months, is now open to those renting in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

He pointed out that the state government has allocated RM48 million for the scheme which is expected to benefit about 20,000 eligible households.

“It is hoped that the increase in the household income eligibility criteria will help ease the financial burden borne by the low-income group, especially the urban poor,” said he added.

Mohamad Asman reminded the applicants that their rented houses/living premises must not be owned by their immediate family members.

He said the other criteria for SRAS include the applicant must be a Malaysian citizen or permanent resident in Sarawak and possesses a MyKad with ‘K’ status; aged 21 years and above and already married or a single parent with at least a child under care.

According to him, persons with disability (PWD) will be given priority while e-kasih recipients are also encouraged to apply.

The supporting documents to include with the application are a copy of marriage or divorce certificate; a copy of identity card (applicant and spouse); a copy of birth certificate/MyKid/MyKad of the dependent child who is living with the applicant; salary statement showing gross monthly income of the head of household/spouse; and a copy of OKU card for OKU applicants.

Other documents to be enclosed are signed and stamped rental agreement; and a consent from the owner of the premises for the tenant to participate in SRAS.

Complete application forms must be submitted to the HDC offices in Kuch­ing, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Application forms which fulfil all criteria will be forwarded to the SRAS Selection Committee for processing.

Those interested to apply for SRAS can download the SRAS application form at HDC’s website at http://hdc.sarawak.gov.my, or call HDC headquarters in Kuching at 082-444381.

The latest update on the scheme has also been uploaded to the Kelab Kebajikan & Rekreasi HDC’s Facebook page.