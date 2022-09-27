Indonesian woman seriously hurt by fallen section of veranda in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): A Indonesian woman was rushed to hospital after a section of a veranda on the first floor of a shophouse at Jalan Sembulan, here fell on her at around 10am today.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue station chief Ordine Gilu said the woman, identified as Nurmiati Doti, 55 sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Ordine said they received a distress call on the incident at 10.02am and a team of rescue personnel was despatched to the scene, which was located about two kilometres from the station.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the rescue personnel gave the woman early treatment. The woman was then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for further treatment,” he added.

Ordine said the area was cordoned off to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

The operation ended at 10.40am.

Investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of the incident.