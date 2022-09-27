Jobless Kuching man pleads guilty to misappropriating Dutchman’s bank card

KUCHING (Sept 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to six months’ jail and one stroke of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to misappropriating a bank card belonging to a Dutchman.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar also ordered the jail sentence of Fitri Awliya Mohamad, 23, to take effect from the date of his arrest on Sept 22 this year.

Fitri was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of between six months and five years, together with caning, and a possible fine.

According to the charge, Fitri had appropriated a bank card belonging to a Dutchman and used it to make a purchase at a 24-hour store along Jalan Satok on Sept 11, 2022 around 2.44am.

Based on the facts of the case, on Sept 11 around 2am, a 31-year-old Dutchman accidentally dropped his wallet at a Wayang Street bar and lodged a police report to get a replacement.

On Sept 13, the complainant lodged another police report after he was notified by the bank application on his phone that there was a purchase at a store on Sept 11 around 2.44am.

Fitri was subsequently arrested on Sept 22 at Jalan Datuk Paduka Sitom here.

The investigation revealed that Fitri had purchased cigarettes at the store, which cost RM17.40 using the complainant’s bank card.

Fitri knew that the wallet belonged to the complainant because the latter’s driving licence was inside, but continued to make the purchase instead of returning it to its owner.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Fitri was unrepresented by counsel.