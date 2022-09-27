Kuching’s Mile 6 flyover to be closed temporarily starting tonight, Mile 7 flyover tomorrow

KUCHING (Sept 27): The access to the Mile 6 and Mile 7 flyovers will be temporarily closed to motorists tonight and tomorrow night respectively, said a notice from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

It explained the temporary closures at 8pm tonight for the Mile 6 flyover and 8pm tomorrow for the Mile 7 flyover are to facilitate lux testing works for streetlights on the Sarawak stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“All road users are advised to use the at-grade road only. Any inconvenience is regretted. Your cooperation is highly appreciated,” said the notice posted on JKR Sarawak’s Facebook page.

For any information on the traffic flow and management, the public can contact the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit at 082-230879.

Both Mile 6 and Mile 7 flyovers were fully open to motorists since the end of July, facilitating those plying the Kuching-Serian road.