Malaysian Family Cheap Sale programme heading to Sarikei

SARIKEI (Sept 27): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarikei will hold the Malaysian Family Cheap Sale (JMKM) programme in collaboration with various supermarkets here this month.

It will be held in the division’s four state constituencies.

A statement issued by the KPDNHEP Sarikei office said on Sept 28-29, the JMKM will be held at IMart Xcel Sdn Bhd, Julau under the Meluan constituency.

On Sept 29-30, JMKM will be held at Doremart Pasar Borong Sarikei (Repok constituency); CCK Fresh Mart Sdn Bhd, Bintangor (Meradong constituency); and Indai Mini Mart, Pakan (Pakan constituency).

The statement said the initiative seeks to help lighten the burden faced by the people due to the rising cost of living.

“In line with the objective, KPDNHEP urged local people to take note of the JMKM programme in their respective DUN area and to take full advantage of the benefits offered under the initiative.

“For instance, various essential items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, chicken, vegetables, and several other selected items would be offered at low prices,” the statement added.