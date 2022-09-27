Man claims trail to gang robbery of Matang store using samurai, stick

KUCHING (Sept 27): A 41-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Courts here today to a charge of gang robbery using a samurai and stick at a mini shop in Matang.

Osman Omar pleaded not guilty before Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff to a charge framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and possible caning.

Based on the charge, Osman and another man, who is still at large, allegedly robbed the store of RM168 as well as the cashier of his wallet containing RM50 and the latter’s identity card.

The men, who were armed with a samurai and a stick, allegedly committed the offence on Sept 17, 2022 around 5.30am at a mini shop in Matang Jaya, Jalan Matang here.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff requested no bail be granted as the offence is non-bailable, as well as to prevent Osman from committing the same offence on another person, apart from preventing him from absconding.

The court then fixed Oct 19 this year for case management and did not offer any bail to the accused.

Osman was unrepresented by legal counsel.