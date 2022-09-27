Man in Sibu jailed 12 months for threatening to kill his mother

SIBU (Sept 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 30-year-old man to 12 months’ imprisonment for threatening to kill his mother.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar meted out the sentence against Roy Layang after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a up to seven years in prison, or with a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Roy had threatened to kill his mother Rosita Jamme, 51 at a longhouse at Pasai Siong at about 8.45am on Sept 23, this year.

Fearing for her safety, Rosita lodged a police report which led to Roy’s arrest around 7.10pm on the same day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case while Roy was unrepresented by a counsel.