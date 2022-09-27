Mayor assures MBKS taking steps to prevent floods at Jln Pending

KUCHING (Sept 27): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is working on improving the drainage at Jalan Pending to prevent future flash floods, said mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He said there will be both temporary measures and long-term measures to tackle the problem.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flash floods that occurred in the area yesterday, and we are now rectifying the situation.

“For now we will get our contractor to flush out the debris that are clogging the drains, but in the long-term we will look into ways to improve the overall drainage with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID),” he said when contacted.

Other measures include levelling the road so that it will have a proper flow for the water on the road surface.

At the same time, Wee appealed to the public not to throw rubbish into the drains, including those doing renovations at commercial areas.

“We will do our part but we hope the public will also do theirs by not throwing rubbish and others into the drains.

“You know there are holes in the roadside curbs for water to flow into the drains. During our cleanup this morning we found rubbish, paper cups and such stuck in the holes. So how will the water on the road surface flow away?” he said.

Wee said during his visit to the affected area, which is near iCom Square roundabout, he received many complaints from nearby residents that the flood water almost went into their houses.

He then found that many of the households had covered up the drains in front of their houses as part of their driveway extension.

“Because of that, the water on the road cannot flow into the drain. How are our contractors going to flush or clean the debris stuck inside drains when they have been blocked or cemented?

“That is why flood water almost went into the houses,” he said, adding that if people want to extend their driveway, they must have some outlet points for water to flow into the drain.

In the heavy downpour on Monday afternoon, the stretch of Jalan Pending near iCom Square past Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 was inundated by flash floods. Many road users took to social media to voice their complaints about the matter.