Miri City Council warns of stern action against usage of used cooking oil

MIRI (Sept 27): Miri City Council (MCC) will not hesitate to take stern action against food operators who are found to be using recycled cooking oil in the preparation of food.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said this is in light of consumers’ concern on use of used cooking oil in food and beverage businesses in Miri City as it may pose a health hazard.

“MCC in collaboration with public health authorities and health officers from Ministry of Health Malaysia will carry out inspection from time to time to ensure the food operators abide by their premises licensing by not reusing used cooking oil in food preparation,” he highlighted when chairing a full council meeting at Miri City Hall yesterday.

The Pujut assemblyman welcomes the public to make a complaint or give information to the MCC or inform the matter to the Miri Divisional Health Office for further action if they come across any food operator reusing used cooking oil.

He said MCC’s Public Health Section and enforcement team together with Miri Division Health Office has carried out a joint inspection to check cooking oil usage at food premises recently.

During the joint inspection, he said the team conducted tests to determine the total polar compound (TPC) on the cooking oil used at the food premises.

“Some of the test readings were above acceptable level as the TPC reading was higher than 25 per cent.

“Thus, two food premises in Permyjaya commercial area had been given verbal warnings and notices had been served on them to stop using used cooking oil.”

Preparing food by reusing cooking oil can increase free radicals in the body which can cause inflammation, the root cause of most diseases including obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

Under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions in Sales) regulation, used vegetable fat or oil TPC of more than 25 per cent shall not be used.