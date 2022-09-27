Miri motorsports club prides itself in rural community service

MIRI (Sept 27): Seven Stone Motor Sports Club strives not only to actively promote motor sports but also to do good in the society, especially in the rural community, said its president Stephen Lian.

“The name ‘Seven Stone’ was inspired by the seven mountain peaks in Long Jeeh known as ‘Batu Tujuh’,” he explained at a dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club last Saturday to launch the sports club.

It was registered on Aug 28, 2022 with the Sports Commissioner on August 28, 2022.

“In fact, the background of the formation of the club was quite interesting. Our members, who are mostly owners of 4×4 vehicles, are from Long Jeeh village in Baram. They are the ones providing transportation services to the village residents travelling between their home and Miri, especially during festive seasons.

“So, most of our members are experienced drivers on bumpy timber roads (but) are always ready to help the rural community,” Steven said.

The club has been actively volunteering on several activities such as transporting food aid to fire victims in Long Balau in Baram, Pa’Derung and Bario in Tinjar, and Uma Sambop in Balaga, involving a convoy of over 80 people and 50 4×4 vehicles.

It has also collaborated with other clubs and youth associations in Miri such as Persatuan Belia Kristian Rhema and Kelab Sukan K-Sure to distribute food aid to those affected by the movement control order (MCO) during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will expand the food aid delivery service, should there be a need,” the club president pledged.

The launching ceremony during the dinner, which was graced by Councillor Jeffrey Phang on behalf of Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, witnessed the handing over of the club’s registration certificate by Miri Division Sports and Youth officer Roley Lagir to Stephen.

Meanwhile, Phang stressed the importance of safety to club members.

“The government has always supported local communities to be actively involved in healthy motorsports because these sports involve a lot of teamwork and spirit of unity,” he added.