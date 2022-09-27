One week on, still no sign of missing angler in Mukah

BINTULU (Sept 27): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing angler Wong Ik Kong, whose fishing boat capsized off Mukah last Tuesday, continued earlier today despite no leads found over the past six days.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu zone director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad in a daily update said the SAR team comprising 39 people covered a total of 167.25 square nautical miles.

He added rescuers also searched for clues along the beach of Kampung Penat Mukah.

In the incident, eight anglers were rescued while two others – Sabli Jun and Wong Siaw Tiang – were found dead.

The ill-fated boat carrying Ik Kong and the 10 other anglers had left Penakub Mukah Jetty on Sept 20 before it sank at about 8.30pm the same day.