PAS would control Malaysia, destroy Pakatan if it had RM90 mln, says Abdul Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): PAS would have taken control of the country if it had RM90 million in its coffers, party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

He also said PAS would have destroyed Pakatan Harapan (PH) if it had access to such funds.

“With RM90 million, if it really existed, it would have been easier for PAS to destroy PH, which spends a lot of money on social media to spread lies far and wide without faith and principles due to the diversity of its members.

“PAS is also unable to organise social media in reply because it is too expensive, let alone to propagate slander, deceit and falsehoods.

“Even the excessive amount of RM90 million cannot pay for the multitude of sins,” said Hadi in a posting on his Facebook page today.

He further defended his party members, saying that only genuine PAS members know what true sacrifice entails because upholding Islam requires sincere donations and money that is halal and blessed, while elected PAS representatives are required to tithe a portion of their income to the party.

Abdul Hadi’s Facebook post on an alleged RM90 million donation was in response to a police report that was filed against him by DAP’s Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer on September 9, alleging corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

This had followed the release of a video, in which Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown purportedly “confirmed” her claim that Umno had allegedly given PAS a bribe of RM90 million to secure the party’s support in the 14th general election (GE14).

Abdul Hadi, in his Facebook post, asserted that if PAS really had that amount of money, PAS would certainly not “leak” one bit.

“So, if there was a donation of RM90 million, it would have been spent holistically and not wasted.

“In fact, if invested, the turnover would have been more than RM900 million,” he said.

He also said that the majority of PAS members are not rich, with only a few wealthy people contributing to the party, and even so, donations did not reach RM1 million.

“Many among the rich are not ready to contribute because they do not believe that PAS can win and form the government.

“However, PAS could compete in elections thanks to the donations of its members across the country, including in Sabah and Sarawak, and most of them contested in Umno constituencies.

“Suddenly, PAS was able to capture three states and be in government by inviting Umno, Bersatu and other parties to come together and overthrow the fragile PH government,” he said.

Last night, Abdul Hadi posted a video on his Facebook page indicating that the integrity of PAS leaders remained intact despite claims that the party had received funds from Umno before the 2018 general election.

He said PAS had cooperated with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigations of the state governments of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, which are led by PAS.

He also claimed that he told the MACC to investigate the mentri besar and executive councillors in the three states and arrest those suspected of criminal behaviour. – Malay Mail