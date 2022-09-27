Portal to help Sabah youths launched

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Tuesday launched the Portal Skim Jaya Usahawan Belia (SYABAS) at Menara Kinabalu.

SYABAS which was introduced in the state budget 2022 is a new initiative of the state government to drive economic development and strengthen the potential of Sabah’s youths.

This program is an initiative pioneered by Hajiji through the aspirations voiced by the younger generation seeking assistance for the youths of Sabah to develop existing businesses or start new businesses.

The state government allocated RM10 million for the SYABAS program as financial assistance to Sabah’s youth entrepreneurs.

Among the objectives of the program is to help youths who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic to venture into business, help youth entrepreneurs who have products to develop their business operations and to assist them to build an international network through export/import business activities so that they can sustain the business.

The target of this program are Sabah Bumiputera youths aged 18 to 40 years and the funding for youths who want to start a business and grow a business will be in the form of small financial assistance.

This fund will be supervised by the Youth and Sports Youth Ministry in collaboration with Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat (IKRAR).

Those wishing to get additional information on SYABAS can do so from the website at https://syabas.gov.my.