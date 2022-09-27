Premier: Restructuring enables S’wak security unit to provide better security for people

KUCHING (Sept 27): The Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) under the Premier’s Department has grown from strength to strength since its restructuring within the last five years, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the additional strength in assets, infrastructure and human capital has enabled UKPS to carry out its tasks and operations on land and sea to serve the people’s wishes for better security.

“The performance of UPKS since its restructuring on June 22, 2017 has been satisfactory due to its trained and committed personnel.

“With this, UKPS will be able to complement the efforts of other security agencies in Sarawak to manage our security better,” he said in the UKPS’ 2022 Ceremonial Dinner at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here last night.

A total of 58 UKPS officers attended the dinner themed ‘Towards Ubiquitous Security’.

Also present at the were the two Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, UKPS director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung and other invited guests.

Earlier in the morning, Abang Johari had launched the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) to curb the spread of rabies.

Said to be the first in the country, this team comprised of various agencies led by UPKS.