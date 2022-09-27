PSB veep: Public liability of local councils extends beyond road safety

MIRI (Sept 27): Local councils in the state must adopt a proactive and holistic approach in maintaining roads and public amenities under their jurisdiction or risk being held liable by victims suffering property loss or injuries, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) vice-president Datuk Lawrence Lai.

Lai said under the law, public liability of local councils extends beyond road safety to all areas under their respective jurisdiction.

“These include park facilities such as swings, rusty equipment and others which fall under the local council’s jurisdiction, and legally the public can sue for costs of damage and injuries,” he said.

He cited an incident in Sibu where a tree fell and damaged a vehicle in a parking area, resulting in the local council having to pay compensation to the car owner.

Lai, who is a former Miri mayor, was commenting on the decision by a magistrates’ court holding Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) liable and ordering it to pay a man RM2,980 in claims after his car was damaged due to a pothole.

Lai said the court’s decision is a reminder of occupier liability and that preventive steps need to be taken accordingly by the local councils although it may be covered by public liability insurance in the event of loss of property or injury.