Six children among 34 made homeless after fire razes workers’ quarters near Miri

MIRI (Sept 27): Thirty-four people from 20 families, including six children were made homeless yesterday after a block of workers’ quarters at an oil palm estate in Jalan Marudi near here was razed to the ground.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident as the occupants managed to escape to safety.

In a statement, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said three personnel from Lopeng fire station were deployed to the scene located about 55 kilometres from the station after being notified of the incident at 3.23pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a block of 20-door workers’ quarters was totally destroyed in a fire which started from one of the rooms.

“No extinguishing operation was carried out as the occupants had extinguished the fire using fire extinguishers and water before the arrival of the firefighters.

“The firefighters only attended the scene to confirm the fire,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.