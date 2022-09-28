176 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Sabah recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with five districts having double-digit infections.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state capital recorded 56 cases, Tawau 24, Penampang 13, Lahad Datu 11 and Tuaran 10.

“The increase in the positivity rate from 8.52 to 9.11 per cent affects the total number recorded in the past 24 hours.

“The total number of new infections is 176, an increase of 12 cases compared to Tuesday. The total number of test samples today was 2,031, slightly less than yesterday’s 2,194,” he said.

Masidi added that 173 out of 176 cases on Wednesday were in Categories 1 and 2, one case in Category 3 and two in Category 4.

Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Pitas, Putatan, Semporna, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod reported zero infection.

Districts with single-digit infections are Sandakan (9), Papar (8), Kota Marudu (7), Kudat (7), Ranau (5), Kinabatangan (4), Kota Belud (4), Nabawan (4), Tenom (4),

Beaufort (3), Keningau (3), Kunak (2), Beluran (1) and Tambunan (1).