Abd Karim congratulates S’wakian sprinter Jonathan Nyepa for winning gold in Uzbekistan

KUCHING (Sept 28): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has congratulated national sprinter from Sarawak Jonathan Nyepa for winning a gold medal in the men’s 100 metres of the recently concluded 2022 Central Asian Athletics Championships.

In a post on his Facebook page today, the state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said Jonathan had defeated his national team mate Khairul Jantan who finished second in the final of the event.

“Jonathan managed to record a time of 10.55s while his national team mate Khairul Jantan finished his run with a record of 10.74s.”

Abdul Karim also included photos of Jonathan with his medal in the Facebook post.

The 2022 Central Asian Athletics Championship, which was held from Sept 25 to 25 at the Afrosiab Stadium in Samarkand City, Uzbekistan, saw a participation by 230 athletes from seven countries including Malaysia.