Budget 2023: Childcare providers hope for bigger grants, subsidies

BINTULU (Sept 28): Early childhood care and education (ECCE) providers are hoping the government could help empower the ECCE in the country by providing a significant amount of grants and subsidies.

Persatuan Pengasuh & Pendidik Awal Kanak-Kanak Bintulu (PAKB) chairperson Maraini Jaafar, 54, said all young children ought to be given the best education at an early age.

Thus, she added, the government can consider giving subsidies to all children, not just those from B40 families but also those in the M40 group, either at government or private childcare centres.

Maraini, who operates Taska Permata Kasih dan Penyayang Mama, said high quality education should be more accessible for all parents.

She said ECCE should be free for all like in government primary and secondary school because childcare and the fees are quite expensive and working parents should be given the option to send their children to the best childcare providers.

“The fee subsidy under the federal Welfare Department previously was RM180 per child for parents with RM800 per capita income in town.

“However, with a basic minimum salary of RM1,500, this is no longer relevant due to high cost of living and the fee subsidies should also be extended to the M40 group,” she said.

Maraini said with uncertainties on the global economy next year, not only those in the B40 group are affected financially and emotionally but also those in M40 as well.

She said due to the high cost of living and other expenses, most households are struggling to earn alternative income and with all the pressures, working parents need proper support to face the challenges.

As an example, she added, those in M40 living in town, mostly working parents, are burdened with an increase in house rental, bank loans for housing and vehicles, including food and health care services.

She said most working parents nowadays are affected emotionally as they are worried about their own capability to survive with all the commitments and uncertain global economy.

“Everyone has to prepare physically and mentally in facing the challenges, control and reduce our expenditures, changing our lifestyle,” said Maraini when asked on the challenges faced by the people.

Thus with Budget 2023, set to be tabled next month, she hoped the government’s aid will be more comprehensive to all groups.

She added for young working parents with small children, life is challenging nowadays given the high cost of childcare.

As for ECCE, she said the government can continue adding more grants and subsidies for the childcare providers in order for them to provide better services.

Childcare centres in Malaysia are divided into four categories; namely government-owned childcare centres, workplace childcare centres, institution-based childcare centres, and home-based childcare centres.