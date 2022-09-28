Budget 2023: Sibu councillor hopes for bigger allocation, better incentives for businesses

SIBU (Sept 28): Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar is hoping that the national Budget 2023 will set aside more allocation for Sarawak’s not just for infrastructure works but also the subsequent maintenance.

At the same time, he hopes to see better incentives for businesses to digitalise their operations via automation, as a means to lower operating cost.

“Many businesses are aligning themselves towards digital platforms to ease their workflow or production lines and reduce the use of human workforce.

“It would be good for the government to provide incentives for all these businesses and not just start-ups per se,” he said.

Mohammed Abdullah also hopes the Budget will focus on economies that can stimulate domestic consumption, such as retail and domestic tourism.

“Businesses are still struggling post-Covid and there is a need to boost our domestic economy. Circulation in regards to purchasing power will remain in our economy and this will definitely improve the livelihood of everyone,” he said.

He is also looking forward to Budget 2023 rolling out long-term stimulus packages instead of one-off or short-term assistance.