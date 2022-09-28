Dr Rundi: Public-private partnership with community the way forward for agriculture

KUCHING (Sept 28): Public-private partnership with community (PPP+C) is the way forward for Sarawak’s agriculture, said Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“What we should do now is trying to have PPP+C because this is the way forward for us.

“That is why we get the State Farmers Organisation (PPNS) to do all these so that at the same time (they) learn the technology, processes and so on,” he told a press conference after officiating at PPNS’ 37th annual general meeting today.

Dr Rundi also noted the possibility of inviting investors from outside who have the networking and marketing capabilities and capacity to take part.

“While we are learning the technology and transferring the technology, at the same time we will also benefit from the increase in production so that by 2030 we can be net exporter of food,” he said.

In moving forward, he said there must be a change of mindset from traditional farming to modernisation of agriculture.

“It is no more business as usual. Whatever we do, we must treat it as serious business, it must be translated into dollars and cents. If it does not benefit you or is not profitable, then what is the point of doing it?

“Do you still want to live in the manner you have been living over the years or do you want to improve yourself economically and have a better living standard? The change of mindset comes from within,” he said.

However, Dr Rundi pointed out that all the area farmers organisations (PPK) in the state are the right tool to change mindset.

“With 176,000 members, they are the ones whom we are targeting to change their ways of practice so that they can do things that have better returns.

“Once the change has occurred, then we can move on to ask them what do they want, what are they good with and what they have been practising all this while they are not getting anywhere. Then we improve on that, whether by using new technology or new methods, or trying to see what other people in other parts of the world are doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, his deputy minister and PPNS chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, in his welcoming speech earlier, said that PPNS has entered into four joint ventures with private companies for agriculture-based businesses, with two more expected.

“PPNS also intends to be the main distributor of agricultural input for PPK Farmers’ Input Shop at cheaper prices than in the open market.

“PPNS also plans to establish a joint venture with PPK that are interested in the project identified by the PPK, which directly increases the PPK’s income,” he said.

Also present were Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development deputy minister Martin Ben, National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) Datuk Zamri Yaakob, PPK Baram chairman Dennis Ngau and others.