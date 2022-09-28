Family of Miri toddler needing heart surgery seeks financial aid

MIRI (Sept 28): The family of three-year-old Rebecca Rayam Robson, who is in urgent need of surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN), is appealing for donations to help cover expenses expected to reach RM40,000.

Rebecca, who suffers from Supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD) and Large Unrestrictive Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), was only diagnosed last month after being hospitalised for 12 days following a bout of severe pneumonia.

It was a blessing in disguise that the heart ailment was diagnosed during Rebecca’s hospitalisation, where she was given maximum flow of oxygen as doctors battled to save her life.

Her medical team had noticed physical signs of a possible heart ailment, which was later confirmed when further tests were carried out.

Although Rebecca is aged three years and five months, she weighs less than 10kg and is the size of a toddler half her age.

“Sometimes my daughter’s belly would be bobbing up and down due to laboured breathing during her sleep due to lack of oxygen going into the heart,” shared Rebecca’s mother Ferrina David, 26.

Ferrina and husband Robson Bnedick Grunsin, 29, were shocked by Rebecca’s diagnosis, which prompted Miri Hospital to urgently arrange an appointment with an IJN specialist for treatment.

Robson is a mechanic from Taman Ceria who earns less than RM2,000 a month, while Ferrina is a housewife.

The couple also have two other daughters, aged eight and five.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting called on the public to help Rebecca get the care she needs.

“We are appealing to the generosity of warm-hearted and caring Mirians for sponsorship as targeting to raise RM35,000 for Rebecca,” Ting told a press conference today.

“We again look forward to kind sponsorship from Mirians for Rebecca, who is scheduled for admission at IJN on Oct 1 for surgical correction for her heart ailment.”

Robson’s employer has already donated the airline fares and deposit to the family.

Members of the public can channel donations to the Sehati Service & Information Centre bank account number 110270010015028 at Alliance Bank.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau will hand over the aid to the family to supplement assistance from the Welfare Department for needy families.