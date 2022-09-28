Group wants Sabah govt to consider Pairin as candidate for next Head of State

PENAMPANG (Sept 28): The Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) today suggested that the state government consider its president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan as a candidate for the next Head of State.

“As the current Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s term will be ending soon, KDCA suggests that Tan Sri Pairin be considered as the successor,” said KDCA’s Secretary General Suman Yasambun.

Speaking at a press conference today, Suman said that among the reasons for the proposal is that Pairin comes from the largest race/community in Sabah.

Pairin, he added, has served as Sabah’s Chief Minister and is also the ‘Huguan Siou’ or paramount leader of the KadazanDusun Murut community.

“His nomination for the position was made after taking into account the provisions of Article I of the Sabah State Constitution, which does not require religious beliefs as a requirement,” he said.

This is also in line with one of the conditions in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the freedom of religion in Sabah, he added.

Juhar, who is serving his third term as Sabah’s Head of State was appointed to the position on 2011.