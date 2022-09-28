GRS-BN officially launches Rumah Mesra SMJ

KUALA PENYU (Sept 28): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) launched the Rumah Mesra SMJ initiative to lift the rural people from poverty and to ensure the provision of affordable homes for them.

The launching of the Rumah Mesra SMJ is meaningful to the GRS-BN State Government since it also coincided with its second anniversary at the helm of administration, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

GRS-BN formed the State Government on Sept 29, 2020.

Hajiji assured the GRS-BN State Government will continue to double up efforts to protect the people’s welfare and state’s interest.

He said the people’s welfare including home ownership is a priority of the government.

“That is why besides giving attention to the main growth sectors and economic recovery in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya, the government also focusses on the second thrust of the development plan that is human capital and people’s prosperity, which included ensuring the people have roofs over their head,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Rumah Mesra SMJ, which adopted the concept of the Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) was to help those under the poverty line to own a home.

“For this very reason, I often stress that all government policies and programmes that are being planned must be orientated on people’s prosperity. The poor must never be sidelined,” he said.

According to him, the houses will be built in all 73 state constituencies utilising the Federal special grant RM125.6 million channelled to the State Rural Development Ministry this year.

Each house cost RM70,000, which the Chief Minister hoped could be completed on schedule.

At the same time, Hajiji had asked the Rural Development Ministry to ensure only deserving recipients get these houses.

“We must ensure priority be given to those who do not own a house. Among the criteria for the Rumah Mesra SMJ is that they are in the e-kasih list, house damaged in a natural disaster or people with disability.

“The government will constantly monitor the house to make sure it is not rented out,” he said.

Hajiji believed the people are wise enough in evaluating the performance and achievement of the GRS-BN State Government in the past two years.

“My colleagues and I in GRS-BN are committed to do the best we can to bring progress and prosperity that is more meaningful to the state and people,” he said.

Before the official launching at the Cultural House here, the Chief Minister visited two completed Rumah Mesra SMJ model homes at Kampung Kepayan Skim, Menumbok and Kampung Bundu, Kuala Penyu where he presented the house keys to the new owners.

Hajiji also approved the allocation for the construction of an esplanade along Kuala Penyu’s Sungai Sitompok and Cultural Hall.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Special Tasks Minister Datuk Arifin Arif, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Public Service Department Director General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai and Rural Development Ministry Permanent Secretary Norlija Danin who is also the organising chairperson.