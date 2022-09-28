In-service training to prepare cops for election duties, says Kuching police deputy chief

KUCHING (Sept 28): An in-service training (LDP) is being run by Kuching District police headquarters (IPD Kuching) to prepare their personnel for the 15th general election (GE15), which could be called at any time.

According to Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa, IPD Kuching through their Security and Public Order Division and also their training branch, aim to enhance the knowledge, responsibilities and jurisdiction of their members in compliance with the Election Offences Act 1954 and other relevant laws.

“As enforcement officers, we need to maintain a high level of professionalism as we carry out our duties during the GE15,” he said in his speech for IPD Kuching’s monthly assembly yesterday.

In dealing with floods and other incidents during the monsoon season, Merbin said IPD Kuching was now on ‘the highest level of preparedness’, with teams and assets ready to be mobilised whenever necessary.

“We learn from past experiences and make improvements to ensure faster and more efficient response in providing assistance to flood victims and also reaching the locations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Merbin commended all members of IPD Kuching for having registered good Key Performance Indicators (KPI) throughout the first eight months of this year.

“I would like to call upon all division and station chiefs to maintain this good performance up till the end of the year,” he said.

On another matter, he regarded enhancing the collaboration between IPD Kuching and other divisions such as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Narcotics, Commercial Crimes and Traffic, as well as with other stations, as among the effective measures in combating criminal activities.

“With such strong cooperation, we aim to run more raids, make more arrests and solve more criminal cases together.

“At the same time, empowering the community through programmes like community policing is important too, as they can help ensure better service delivery and also facilitate the channelling and sharing of information about criminal activities,” he said.

Later, Merbin presented certificates of appreciation to 28 police personnel comprising those who had served in the force for more than 10 years, those involved in successful raids and operations, as well as one IPD Kuching personnel who would be retiring soon.