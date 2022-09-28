Jalan Landeh murder suspect released on bail after remand order expiry

KUCHING (Sept 28): The 60-year-old suspect arrested by police on Sept 19 in connection with the Jalan Landeh farm murder was today released upon the expiry of the remand order.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi ordered for the suspect to be released on police bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect was also supposed to be charged in the Sessions Court here today under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

However, Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff discharged the suspect not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) on the grounds that the investigation of the case under Section 326, which involved the same victim, has not been completed.

Mohd Taufik made the order after allowing the application made by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff.

The suspect was represented by counsel Russell Lim.

Previously, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad had said the victim, Leong Jun Miaw, was injured on the left calf after a fight occurred.

Abang Zainal said the preliminary investigation found that Leong had gone to the suspect’s house armed with a weapon, believed to be a sickle, in anger and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The victim is said to have tried to attack the suspect first, but the latter managed to seize the weapon and slashed the victim’s left calf in the process, causing him to bleed profusely.

The victim then returned to his house next door and was immediately rushed by his mother to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He died while being treated at the hospital.