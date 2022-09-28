Kuching cops bust motorcycle theft syndicate ‘Apik Setan’

KUCHING (Sept 28): Kuching police have crippled a motorcycle theft syndicate known as “Apik Setan” after arresting four of its members around the district on Sept 20.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told a press conference that the four suspects, all locals, are aged between 21 and 40 years old.

“With the crippling of this syndicate, we believe that we have solved 15 motorcycle theft cases in Kuching and other districts,” he said.

He added that the syndicate has caused RM60,000 in losses and damages to their victims.

During the arrest, the police team also managed to recover three stolen motorcycles and a white coloured van that was used by the suspects to transport the stolen motorcycles.

“This Apik Setan syndicate are aiming motorcycles which are from the makes of Yamaha and Honda as they have high market demands locally and at the border,” said Ahsmon.

Touching on the syndicate’s modus operandi, the suspects, he said, would first observe an area and identify the motorcycle(s) before they make their move.

“After breaking the motorcycle’s ignition or security padlocks with a T-shaped tool, the suspects would then swiftly lift up the motorcycle into the van where it will be transported to the Malaysia – Indonesia border in Bau for sale,” said Ahsmon.

Ahsmon revealed that the van used to transport the stolen motorcycles belongs to a private company and was misused by one of the suspects who worked at the company.

He also revealed that the suspects have past criminal records which consist of vehicle theft, drug related offences and robbery.

“One of the four suspects was also part of a motorcycle theft syndicate which was crippled earlier this year,” said Ahsmon.

He added that so far, the district police have crippled a total of five motorcycle theft syndicates since early this year.

“We are currently investigating the four suspects under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle and will also be looking at other sections of the Penal Code to charge them with,” said Ahsmon.

He said that the police believe that there are still some syndicate members or former members who are still out there.

“We hope that the public can come forward with any information to assist us in tracking them down,” he said.