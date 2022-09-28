Lorry laden with cooking oil catches fire in Bintulu

BINTULU (Sept 28): A lorry laden with cooking oil caught fire at Bintulu-Tatau Road last night.

Tatau fire station chief Jankey Jikat said the department received a distress call at 12.41am.

He said a fire engine with eight firefighters was deployed to the scene located 24km from the station.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the five-tonne lorry was already engulfed in fire and beyond saving.

Jankey said firefighters managed to extinguish the fire with water, including from a Pan Borneo water tanker, and three foam barrels.

Ten firefighters from Bintulu fire station were also sent to assist with the firefighting operation.