Man dies after motorcycle crashes into road divider at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Sept 28): A 31-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a road divider in a single-vehicle accident at KM12 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 1.50am today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased was identified as Alvin Kajitan from Kampung Bunan Gega in Tebakang.

“The deceased, who was heading towards Kuching from Serian, is believed to have lost control of his machine after the traffic light intersection before crashing into a road divider.

“The impact of the accident caused the deceased to be thrown off to the opposite lane,” he said when contacted.

Abang Zainal Abidin said Alvin was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

His body has been transferred to SGH forensic department for further action.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.