Kuching man suspected of selling daughter for rape remanded five days

KUCHING (Sept 28): A 45-year-old man has been remanded for five days by the Magistrates’ Court here today for allegedly selling his 10-year-old daughter to his friend for sexual activities.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi granted the remand to allow the police to investigate while the suspect’s remand will expire on Oct 3.

It is understood that a police report was lodged after the victim told her teacher about it.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on Sept 27 around 2pm in Matang.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(b) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect and abandonment, and Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.