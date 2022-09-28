MMEA catches tugboat with barge operating with expired license off Miri

MIRI (Sept 28): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today has detained six crew members for operating a tugboat with a barge here using an expired license.

MMEA Miri director Captain Maritime Mohd Shafie Paing in a statement said the crew members were two locals, two Indonesians and two Indians aged between 22 and 53 years old.

“The Maritime patrol boat, while carrying out a patrol around Miri waters at 11.35am today, spotted the suspicious tugboat with a barge some 1.7 nautical miles west off the mouth of Miri River.

“Inspections found that the tugboat had an expired license and did not have a permit from the Department of Lands and Mines to carry rocks,” he said.

All six crew members were detained and the tugboat together with the barge were seized before being taken to Maritime Vessel Detention Centre in Pulau Melayu for further investigation.

Mohd Shafie said the case will be investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952/60 for having an expired license.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public can call Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre at telephone number 085-418204, or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 around the clock.