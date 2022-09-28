MMEA detains crew, tugboat, barge near Kemena River

BINTULU (Sept 28): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Maritime Zone detained a tugboat, seven crew members and a barge laden with logs some 4.6 nautical miles from Kemena River around 1pm yesterday.

Bintulu Maritime Zone director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the detention was made after the skipper of the tugboat had failed to produce any related documents from the Customs Department.

He added that further inspection conducted on the seven foreign crew members onboard including the skipper aged between 18 and 48, found that their work permits were registered for a different vessel.

“All the crew members along with a tugboat and a barge were detained and escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone vessel detention centre for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Khairol said the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 which provides for a fine and imprisonment, if convicted.

The detained crew members are also being investigated under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, for violating their social visit pass, which carries a fine of not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both, upon conviction.

To report any suspicious activity or emergencies at sea, the public is encouraged to contact the MERS 999 line, Bintulu Maritime Zone operations centre (086-314 254) and Sarawak Maritime operations centre (082-432544) which operates 24 hours.