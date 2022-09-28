New S’wak motorsports club seeks to hold national, international events

KUCHING (Sept 28): The newly-formed D-One Motorsports Club is aiming to promote Sarawak as a preferred motorsports destination for national and international participants.

Club president Dr Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said D-One wants to organise and manage more events that will raise interest towards motorsports in the state.

“We want to help Sarawak create events that will contribute to the sports tourism industry, which will attract more visitors to Sarawak,” he told a press conference here yesterday after the club’s first annual general meeting.

He said the club’s core events are Cub Prix, Motocross, Bike Drag Race, Mini GP, and Pocket Bike.

The club also wants to create opportunities for youths in Sarawak to experience motorsports as well as to unearth local talents by providing proper coaching, training, and education.

“We also want to provide opportunities for officials and marshals to execute their knowledge and expertise,” said Shafiq.

The club’s other committee members include deputy president I Azmin Ramlie, deputy president II Leonard Jambu, and secretary Fadillah Sulaiman.

Saribas assemblyman and Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam is the club’s adviser.

D-One Motorsports Club is a registered club sanctioned by Sarawak Motorsports Association (SMA) and Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM).

It is registered with the Sports Commissioner Office of Malaysia and was issued with a certificate of registration on Jan 28 this year.