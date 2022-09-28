Nine injured, five seriously in car-pickup truck collision in Selangau

SIBU (Sept 28): Nine people were injured, five seriously, after a car and a pickup truck collided in front of Dijih/Selangau junction along Sibu/Selangau Road near here today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said six rescue personnel from Selangau fire station were despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.20am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that five victims, including a baby who were in a car, sustained serious injuries while the four victims who were in a pickup truck, only suffered minor injuries,” it added.

Bomba said the injured victims were sent to the Selangau health clinic for treatment.

It said the rescue personnel also conducted a clean-up at the scene before ending the operation at 11.10am.