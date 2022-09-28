Parts of Kuching inundated following heavy rain

KUCHING (Sept 28): A heavy downpour that began around 3pm this afternoon triggered flash floods in several parts of the city.

Among the affected areas were the section along Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg in front of Merdeka Palace Hotel, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Nanas Road and Jalan Depo.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said its personnel were mobilised to monitor the flash floods.

Patrols carried out at Jalan Padungan, Jalan Abel, Jalan Waterfront, Jalan Padang Merdeka, Jalan Ellis, Jalan Ban Hock and Jalan Ang Cheng Ho found that a few areas in these locations were affected, it said.

It added that the water level in these areas began to recede once the rain had stopped.

“Patrols were also carried by personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station at Jalan Matang Jaya, Lorong Bentara Samariang, Kampung Semariang Batu and Kampung Semariang Pinggir, with no reports of flash floods in the areas,” said Bomba.

Personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station also patrolled flood-prone areas along Jalan Batu Kawa but did not report any incidents of flash floods.

Meanwhile, Central Police Station chief ASP Abang Ahmad when contacted said the water level in the city centre had begun to recede around 3.50pm.