PBDS opens doors to Saratok MP to join

MIRI (Sept 28): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is opening its doors to Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju to join the party.

Party president Bobby William in a press conference here today said that even though the party has yet to officially send an invitation to Ali, it does not mean that the party does not welcome him.

“Until now, there are no rumours of Ali Biju applying to join any local political parties, and (he is) still with Bersatu.

Ali, who is Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister, is one of the Dayak political leaders in the state who has yet to join any locally based political parties after his comrade, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, joined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Meanwhile, Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang had voiced his intention to return to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), of which his application has yet to be approved.

Bobby added that PBDS not only extends an invitation to Ali, but also other Dayak political leaders, especially those who were members of PBDS that was established in 1983.

“We open our doors to all Dayak, irrespective of their religious beliefs, as long as we have a common struggle and agenda,” he said.

On another note, Bobby believes that PBDS will one day become the government as it was in the 1980s where many Dayak leaders were from the party.