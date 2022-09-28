Premier approves RM11.5 mln in total for Anglican House of Epiphany

KUCHING (Sept 28): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved a total of RM11.5 million for the construction of the House of the Epiphany or Anglican Training Centre Complex at St Thomas’ Cathedral, Kuching.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in its report said Abang Johari made the financial pledge when receiving a courtesy call from Anglican Diocese of Kuching led by the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute today.

“Two years ago, the Premier of Sarawak approved an allocation of RM7 million for the Anglican Training Centre Complex and later added RM1.5 million.

“And just now, he informally or verbally approved another RM3 million,” said Danald.

Danald also said the purpose of the courtesy call was to express appreciation for the Premier’s support towards churches, including mission schools, throughout Sarawak.

He added the visit was also to express the support of the Anglican Church for the Sarawak government’s holistic efforts and welfare policies.

“We also requested support from the Sarawak government as churches have become part of the community that serves the big community of Sarawak,” said Danald.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was also present at the meeting.