Premier: Trade volume with China on the increase

KUCHING (Sept 28): China has been a major trading partner for Sarawak with trade volume reaching RM27.05 billion last year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the figure represented about 17.93 per cent of the state’s total trade of RM150.9 billion and it was second only to the trade with Peninsular Malaysia at 25.3 per cent.

In export alone, Abang Johari said the state’s export to China last year was valued at RM18.63 billion with import recorded at RM8.4 billion.

“Sarawak exported mainly liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products, palm oil, timber and timber products, and electrical components,” said Abang Johari.

The Premier’s text of speech was read by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian during a ceremony held in celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a restaurant here.

He said the state’s trading volume with China was steadily on an increasing trend, with the trade volume between Sarawak and China recorded at RM20.5 billion in 2020, compared with RM27.05 billion last year.

In 2020, export was valued at RM13.8 billion and imports at RM6.7 billion.

“The economic collaboration between China and Sarawak has always been on the right footing as there is substantial Chinese participation and investment in the infrastructure and construction sectors, manufacturing and agriculture.”

With a population of more than a billion people, Abang Johari said China represents an enormous market potential for products from the state.

“We in Sarawak hope to be able to take advantage of this huge market potential in China to sell our products, especially food items, to realise our target of turning Sarawak into a net-exporter of food by 2030.”

Abang Johari was also heartened that Sarawak’s very own Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was appointed as the Malaysian Prime Minister’s special envoy to China.

As the state embarks on digitalisation, Abang Johari said the state, through Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and service providers, is collaborating with China via Huawei to set up a 5G Smart City test bed in the state.

“In addition, Sarawak’s first three units of hydrogen-powered buses, and the first of such vehicles in Southeast Asia, are fabricated in China.”

He pointed out the buses represented the state’s commitment towards energy transition as part of the global effort towards the use of green energy.

“Kuching’s hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system will also see some kind of participation from China.”

In his concluding remark, Abang Johari reiterated the state’s stand in regarding China as a friend and a trading partner.

“We sincerely hope that we will have more cultural and people-to-people exchange with China, more food products sold to China and we welcome more people from China to come and visit us.”

Among those attending the ceremony were Dr Sim’s wife Datin Sri Enn Ong, Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Xing Weiping; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Michael Tiang; Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Miri City mayor Adam Yii.

Others included Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono and wife Lucy Octavia; and acting Consul General of Brunei in Kuching, Thomas Ling and wife Aye Thandar.