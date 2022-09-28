Dr Rundi: Sarawak wouldn’t have enough food on Christmas if import stops

KUCHING (Sept 28): Sarawak will face a food shortage come Christmas if the state now stops importing food, Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said.

He said this at a press conference today when asked about food security in the state and if it had enough supply until Christmas if food import was discontinued.

“No. We still need to import a lot. Our rice (for instance), is only 38 per cent of the self-sufficiency level. We still need to import another 62 per cent,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the Sarawak Farmers’ Organisation (PPNS)’s 37th Annual General Meeting today.

Dr Rundi said that while it may cost more to produce than to import, there is no choice for the sake of food security.

“For food security, there is no choice. You have to produce. What if Thailand and Vietnam do not want to sell their rice? What do we eat?

“The government has to provide land and so on, which is what we are doing, and we must have seed production, we must increase paddy production and so on. We have to balance our plan to see our food is secure for the future. In case anything happens in a year we still have food supply,” he said.

On his hopes for the upcoming National Budget 2023, Dr Rundi said it is always the ministry’s hope to have a better budget.

“It is always our hope for the federal government to be sensitive to our needs. We have planned and submitted our budget accordingly. We hope it (the budget) will be able to help the low income group and the underprivileged.

“We need help from the federal government in order for us to be able to transform Sarawak. By 2030, we hope to be a net exporter of food. It is a big challenge but nonetheless we will work towards that goal. We still need a lot of collective efforts from all agencies, state and federal, to improve the lives and livelihood of the farming community in Sarawak,” he said.

Also present were his deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben, National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) Datuk Zamri Yaakob, PPK Baram chairman Dennis Ngau, and others.