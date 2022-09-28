Search reactivated for Indonesian croc attack victim in Samalaju

BINTULU (Sept 28): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Indonesian man, who is believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Sungai Semba, in Samalaju, was reactivated yesterday.

Samalaju fire station chief Hashim Norshidi said the SAR operation resumed following a request from the Consulate-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching.

Hashim said the operation will continue until Sept 29 as requested.

Team members, including local villagers, had combed within a 2km radius of Sungai Samalaju and Sungai Semba, where the crocodile had attacked.

As of 12 noon today, Hashim said there was still no sign of the victim.

The man in his 40s, identified as Hermanto, is believed to have been fishing with a friend on Sept 18 when he was suddenly snatched from the riverbank by a crocodile.