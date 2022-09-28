Speaker calls for more proactive action in raising awareness of abuse of minors

This article concludes the three-part series on NECIC Conference 2022, which discusses matters pertaining to children especially those with special needs, their families and those around them

LAST year, the nation was shocked by an abuse case in which the victim was a teenage girl with Down’s syndrome.

It is said that girl, named Bella, was physically and emotionally abused by her caretaker Siti Bainun, between February and June last year at a condominium in Wangsa Maju.

There were accounts of the girl sustaining burns after scalding water was poured over her, being rubbed with chillies and suffering from other traumatising acts inflicted by the caretaker.

The case made headlines across all media channels, prompting netizens to launch the #JusticeForBella campaign on social media platform.

Siti Bainun is facing two charges of neglecting and abusing the girl.

The trial is on-going, with the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur having fixed Oct 18 and 19 for it to resume.

Child abuse cases

Dr Farah Nini Dusuki, whose son has Down’s syndrome, highlighted the need for all quarters in the country, especially those in authority, to be more proactive in raising awareness of child abuse.

“According to statistics, there is an average of 14 child abuse cases occurring in Malaysia per day, and the numbers might have increased during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when the country was placed under Movement Control Order (MCO).

“It is also revealed that more than 60 per cent of child abuse perpetrators are the victims’ guardians or caretakers, while the remaining percentage consists of the victims’ parents or family members,” said the senior lecturer of law from Universiti Malaya in her plenary session held during the National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) 2022 Conference in Miri recently.

She also pointed out that one in 10 children might be sexually abused before age 18.

“Generally, 90 per cent of the victims know their abusers, and 60 per cent of the victims never told anyone about the abuse.”

In April this year, federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Datuk Seri Rina Harun, in citing statistics from the Welfare Department (JKM), said more than 6,000 cases of child abuse were recorded last year and of this figure, there were 274 cases of abuse committed by the babysitters.

In Sarawak, the state Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah had, in July this year, stated that based on data from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Sarawak recorded a 46 per cent drop in domestic violence cases throughout the first half of this year, with 292 cases – down from 630 cases reported in corresponding period of last year.

However, out of those 292 cases, 10 cases (3.4 per cent) involved victims aged below 18.

Learning laws of protection

Dr Farah stressed the importance of learning and understanding the child’s rights law, enacted and amended to protect the children of the country, both able-bodied and the disabled, along with other legislation meant for the same purpose.

The Child Act 2001 was amended from the first that was enacted back in 1922, long before the era of Malaysia. The amendments were meant to make the Act more comprehensive.

It is regarded as the nation’s legislation for the care, protection and rehabilitation of children, and to provide for matters connected therewith and incidental thereof.

“In general, the existence of this law is because children need to be protected.

“They are not fully mature to the extent of being able to protect themselves.

“The Act also recognises every child’s right for protection, including those who are unique and with special needs.

“Often, they are not brave enough to testify against perpetrators (of abuse), but the Act provides for special protection in that the child witness should be able to testify away from the actual courtroom.”

In 1995, Malaysia ratified the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Children (CRC) – an international human rights treaty meant to uphold the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of all minors below the age of 18.

Children’s rights, in general, are the rights to survival (in cases like abuse and abandonment); the rights to development (in terms of education and healthcare); the rights to protection (for special children, in need of rehabilitation); and the rights to participation (applies to everyone include those with disabilities).

These four rights, said Dr Farah, were also part of the key principles of the CRC that emphasised on the need to educate and practise inclusivity among children and those with disabilities.

Power of Play (POP), an organisation advocating children to be more expressive and courageous, had told a local press (The Sun) in June 2021, that children with disabilities were four times more likely to experience sexual abuse and violence than non-disabled children.

Such cases, however, would often go unreported due to various reasons like communication difficulties, dependency on the caregiver, and lack of education on health sexuality and sexual abuse.

Dr Farah then listed other laws, apart from the Child Act 2001, meant protect children and those with disabilities: the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017; the Domestic Violence Act 1994; and the Evidence of Child Witness Act 2007 that provides for alternative measures in facilitating children, especially those with special needs, in giving evidence in special courts.

“Legally, the law is the instrument to punish, castrate the perpetrator and more importantly, it seeks to protect (the victims), as well as mandates the professionals to do their part.”

‘Mandatory duty’

Dr Farah said on average, only one in 10 cases of sexual abuse of children was reported to the authorities.

In this regard, she said the relevant laws had made it mandatory for personnel like medical officers and other practitioners to inform such cases (of abuse) to social workers; the same applies to childcare providers and family members.

“Although mandated by the law, such provision takes a lot of effort to be implemented.

“Doctors must report any case of abuse being brought to their attention (with sufficient evidence of abuse), whether they want or not, (and) without the need to obtain consent from the parents,” said Dr Farah.

It is noteworthy to state that a new addition to Section 29 (A) of Child Act 2001, encourages members of community – other than those in categories 27 (medical officers or practitioners), 28 (members of the family) and 29 (childcare providers) – to give information to social workers about a child being injured physically, emotionally or sexually.

“Although this is not mandatory by law, it is hoped to encourage neighbours or people surrounding the injured child to report the abuse, knowing that they are protected under such provision for being the ‘whistle-blowers’,” said Dr Farah.

Still on legislation, she said specific laws criminalised child abuse – some being exhibited as punishments imposed on the offenders; some meant to protect the victims.

“The law works in two-fold: one that seeks to protect children in need by way of affording protection – whether immediate, temporary, or long-term – as well as medical care where necessary; and another out to prevent harm from recurring by punishing those responsible for inflicting it.”

Under Section 31 of Child Act 2001, anyone responsible for the care of a child who abandons, neglects or exposes the said child to danger so as to cause the child physical or emotional injury, could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 20 years in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Under Section 376 (2) (d) and (e) of the Penal Code, it provides for imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years and shall also be liable to whipping, upon anyone found guilty of committing sexual intercourse on a girl under 16 years of age without her consent, and on a girl under 12 years of age with or without her consent.

Yet, Dr Farah acknowledged the limited protection for minors even under the present relevant laws.

In this regard, she said it was crucial for everyone, especially parents, to understand these laws and their workings and provisions.

In her parting note, she said: “The rights of children must never be overlooked because they are persons of their own right and they deserve protection; with proper education and development, they have greater potential for change and reform.”