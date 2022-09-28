S’wak important in China-Malaysia relations, says Consul General

KUCHING (Sept 28): Sarawak occupies a special status in Malaysia and plays an important role in China-Malaysia relations, said Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Xing Weiping.

“In recent years, with the attention and support of the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, relations between China and Sarawak are soundly developed with mutual trust in politics, exchanges in cultural and corporation in economy,” said Xing.

He said the hard connectivity of infrastructure by the ‘Belt and Road Initiatives’ had been steadily promoted in the state, with a list of infrastructure projects taking place, such as the Baleh Hydroelectric power station, the ongoing Jepak bridge construction and the new green projects such as Autonomous Rail Transit and hydrogen bus.

“As an old Chinese saying, many hands make light work. The achievements of China-Sarawak cooperation cannot be made without the long-term support and participation of the Sarawak state government, Chinese community, Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese.”

Xing said this in his speech during a ceremony held in celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a restaurant here today.

“I believe that with the continued efforts of all of you, the mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between China and Sarawak will surely see greater development and a brighter future,” he remarked.

Xing also pointed out that this year marks the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia, and bilateral trade between the two countries had grown by 34.5 per cent to stand at a record high of USD$176.8 billion in 2021.

He mentioned that China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years.

“In the first eight months of this year, the trade volume between China and Malaysia reached nearly USD$131.2 billion, up 21.2 per cent year-on-year, and Malaysia has become China’s second largest trading partner along the Belt and Road.”

During China’s State Councillor Wang Yi’s visit to Malaysia last July, Xing said both countries had agreed to build a China-Malaysia community of shared future.

For the whole Southeast Asia nations region (Asean), he said Asean had now become China’s largest trading partner, with exports from China to countries in the region up by 19.4 per cent this year.

This year also marks the inaugural year of the China-Asean comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Touching on China’s phenomenal economic achievements over the past decades, Xing said the country was now coordinating their efforts to contain Covid-19 and at the same time, promoting economic and social development.

“In accordance with the strategy of ‘preventing case import and domestic resurgence’ and ‘dynamic zero-Covid policy’, we implement strict and practical measures in the prevention and control of the epidemic.”

He said China so far has the lowest incidence rate and death toll due to Covid-19 among major countries in the world, while boasting a 3.6 per cent year-on-year increase in their industrial output above designated size, and consumer price index rose by 1.8 per cent in the first eight months of the year.

Furthermore, Xing said China is pursuing innovation-driven high quality development by investing a total of RMB2.79 trillion yuan in research and development.

Citing examples of their recent achievements, Xing said their country’s largest domestic aircraft, C919, had completed its test flight; Shenzhou XIV had carried out space mission again; Wentian, the first science laboratory module of China’s space station had successfully lifted off; and the roll out of ‘Fuxing’ railway service to mark the beginning of a new era of China’s high-speed rail.

Besides, Xing also highlighted that Taiwan is part of China’s territory, and peaceful reunification and ‘One country, Two systems’ are the fundamental guidelines to resolve the Taiwan question.

He said China will advance the process of peaceful reunification with utmost goodwill and resolutely crush any separatist attempt for ‘Taiwan independence’ with decisive actions.

The ceremony was launched by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.