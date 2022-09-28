Tiang working on resolving water woes at Sibu Jaya flats

SIBU (Sept 28): The low water pressure issue faced by residents of Sibu Jaya flats here will be brought to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government for discussion to find the best solution.

In giving this assurance, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang said this is because the issue still persists despite the completion and commissioning of a 1,000mm pipeline by Sibu Water Board (SWB) on Sept 21.

He said he visited the 20 blocks of flats on Sept 2 together with SWB following complaints by the residents about water supply.

He was informed by SWB at that time about the ongoing installation of a 1,000mm pipeline to increase water supply and water pressure to Sibu Jaya which was expected to be completed on Sept 23.

“Today, I came again to check on the water supply because I was informed by SWB that the new pipeline was commissioned on Sept 21.

“I contacted a few shop owners in Sibu Jaya and they confirmed the water pressure has improved.

“But, upon inspection at Block N flat, I found out that the water pressure at the ground floor and first floor is reasonable.

“However, there is no water at all on the second and top floor although it is off-peak hours. The problem is still there probably because this is a high rise building which is not usually found in Sibu Jaya,” he said when met during the inspection at Block N in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

Tiang believed that SWB had done what they could do to solve the water supply issue in Sibu Jaya flats.

They also had provided water tanks to supply water to the residents as a temporary measure, he said.

“We have to look into alternative solutions to solve this problem.

“I will discuss this with the engineers in our ministry.

“The flat is an old building and because of that we cannot install a water tank on the rooftop,” he said.