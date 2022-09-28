What About Kuching Festival to feature two special music shows

KUCHING (Sept 28): Two special music shows will take place in conjunction with the 2022 What About Kuching (WAK) Festival next month, said organisers LiveinKCH.

The first show, ‘LiveinKCHxWAK’ music showcase, will be held on Oct 8 at the Kuching Civic Centre Hall and feature indie pop band Masdo as the headliners.

This will also mark the band’s return to Kuching after a two-year absence.

Also featured will be metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy and Singaporean stoner metal band Marijannah.

Sharing the stage with them are Singaporean band Tariot, Kuala Lumpur- punk rockers Trophy Knives, and hometown deathcore band Exhale My Ozone.

Other homegrown acts are Serangga, NOGAS, Afterfall, Clockwise, Heroine, and newcomers Viceroyz.

The second show ‘Berentak!’, also at the Kuching Civic Centre Hall, will be on Oct 15.

Jointly organised by LiveinKCH and MacMakes Company, ‘Berentak!’ will be the first-of-its kind music festival specifically showcasing bands from the independent Dayak music scene.

Dayak music fans can expect a real music festival experience with a diverse line-up of performers.

Headlining the show will be Ethnic Transmissions, a ground-breaking five-piece alternative rock band from Kuching whose first single ‘Engka’ paved the way for more progressive bands and singer/songwriters to emerge in the Dayak music scene.

Jointly headlining will be Allesandro, vocalist from the band TVA.

After embarking on a solo career, Allesandro is currently one of the hottest rising stars in the music scene with the release of his hit single ‘Petang’, which has gained 7.6 million views on YouTube.

Making their debut will be Class 89, a three-piece Bidayuh punk rock band from Padawan, considered to be a hidden gem of the Bidayuh independent music scene.

Other bands announced in the line-up are Anugerah Carta Sapa Juara (ACSJ 2016) semi-finalists Hallvard Band from Serian and D’Crystal – a five-piece rock band from Sibu whose latest single, ‘Sapa Indu Nya’ reached the No. 1 spot on Cats FM’s Lagu Tebilang Cats.

Sullivan – a heavy metal/post-hardcore band from Kuching with hit songs like ‘Kediri’ and ‘Simpan Meh’, as well as alternative rock band Hevance from Bintulu, noted for their singles ‘Aku Nemu’, ‘Bajik’, and ‘Bedau Alah’, are the other confirmed performers.

For more information, contact the organisers on 016-5768797 or email Liveinkch@gmail.com.

Visit https://liveinkch.com to purchase tickets.