15,683 liters of diesel seized in Penampang, three men detained

PENAMPANG (Sept 29): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah seized 15,683 liters of subsidised diesel at an unnumbered store at Kampung Kibabaig, here on Wednesday.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said the seizure operation was carried out at 5.30pm following a five-day surveillance.

“About 15,683 liters of diesel were found inside a skid tank and the enforcement team confiscated the skid tank, a lorry, a fuel tanker, an electronic pump and other vehicles.

“The seized items were worth RM114,018.45,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Three men, believed to be employees at the premises, were subsequently detained for investigation.

The case will be investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961.

Georgie thanked the public for their continuous cooperation with the ministry and looked forward to similar cooperation in the future.