527 Filipinos were deported from Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): The Sabah Immigration Department carried out its third deportation exercise this month.

Its director, Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, said 527 Filipino illegal immigrants were deported to their home country on Sept 28.

“The 383 men, 106 women and 38 children were deported from Sandakan port to Zamboanga City in the Philippines,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Sharifah said the illegal immigrants were among those detained and placed at the Immigration Deportation Centres in Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Sandakan and Tawau.

She said they were held by the Sabah Immigration Department for violating offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

She added that all the detainees at the Sabah Immigration Deportation Centers were screened for Covid-19.

“Those suspected of having Covid-19 will be isolated to prevent the virus from spreading, in line with the standard operating procedure of the Malaysian Health Ministry,” she said.